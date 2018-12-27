Police: Brockton man tried to rob convenience store customers before assaulting officers

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say he tried to rob several convenience store customers before assaulting police officers who were called to the scene late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of an individual causing a commotion at Star Food Mart on Hovendon Avenue about 11 p.m. learned a man had tried to steal from customers moments earlier, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The suspect, 27-year-old Shawn Peete, was later found in a driveway at a nearby house.

When officers approached Peete to question him, police said he grabbed one officer’s jacket and refused several commands to let go. Peete then allegedly fought a second officer who was trying to place him in handcuffs, hurling verbal threats in the process.

Peete was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

He is charged with two counts of felony assault and battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, threatening to commit a crime, and trespassing.

It’s not clear when Peete will be called to court.

