Police: Brockton man tried to set own apartment ablaze, bit officer

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of trying to set a fire inside a Brockton apartment building on Sunday allegedly bit an arresting police officer.

Officers responding to a report of malicious damage in progress at 197 North Main St. about 8 p.m. accessed an apartment where they found Ryan Leaston, 29, lying on the floor with smoke coming out of the room, according to Brockton police.

As he was being escorted from the apartment, police say Leaston bit one of the officers on the shoulder.

A cushion used to start the fire was recovered from the oven.

Leaston is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of malicious destruction of property valued below $1,200, assault and battery on a police officer, and attempted arson of a dwelling house.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)