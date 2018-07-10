LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was arrested during a routine traffic violation stop Monday night after state troopers found him in possession of cocaine.

Felix A. Martinez-Sandez of Bronx, New York was driving south on I-190 at approximately 9:10 p.m. when police say he committed traffic violations and was signaled to pull over by an officer.

Police say he first came to an abrupt stop in the left lane, had to be instructed to pull into the breakdown lane, and drove approximately another quarter-mile in the right lane before actually doing so.

After investigation officers found a kilo of cocaine and $27,000 of alleged proceeds from illegal narcotic distribution in his possession.

Martinez-Sandez was arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to drive in the right lane, and obstructing an emergency vehicle.

His bail was set at $100,000.

