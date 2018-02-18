BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a Brookline man has been arrested after a stabbing in Boston’s Allston neighborhood.

Three men got into a fight at a Linden Street gas station early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed during the incident. Authorities arrested 39-year-old Ruoding Zhang, of Brookline, in connection.

The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

