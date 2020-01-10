Police: Brooklyn man busted with 10 pounds of pot after reported ‘pungent odor’ at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brooklyn man was caught carrying 10 pounds of marijuana through an MBTA bus terminal at South Station after a concerned worker reported a “pungent odor” on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers on patrol at the station near the Concord Coach Bus lane were approached by a worker who said that there was an unusual stink coming from a travel bag, according to the Transit Police Department.

A subsequent investigation led officers to 36-year-old Steve Theard, of Brooklyn, New York.

A search of Theard’s duffle bag is said to have yielded just over 10 pounds of marijuana and a scale.

Theard was arrested and booked on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)