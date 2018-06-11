Police: Brothers arrested in Worcester for fighting club patrons, officers

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Two brothers arrested at Riviera Show Club in Worcester for allegedly fighting patrons and police on Sunday

At approximately 1:50 AM, two officers separated a fight involving the men and other patrons in a parking lot.

The suspects, Mitchell Lugo, 23, and Zachary Lugo, 27 of Spencer MA, were arrested early Sunday morning.

Several individuals claimed that Mitchell Lugo had attacked them for no reason.

After police told them to leave the area, the brothers continued to allegedly scream profanities at the individuals. Officers struggled to arrest the brothers while they were actively fighting and resisting arrest. During the altercation, Zachary Lugo was allegedly seen trying to attempt to grab an officer’s belt.

As both brothers were on the ground, more officers arrived. Both Mitchell and Zachary Lugo continued to kick and scream profanities at officers while waiting for the wagon. Both brothers focused in particular on an Asian-American police officer. The brothers called him racial slurs and threatened that they knew people who would kill the officer’s family for them.

Michael Lugo is charged with trespass, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, civil rights violation, and assault and battery on a police officer. Zachary Lugo is charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, attempt to disarm a police officer, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Police say the force used to subdue the men is being reviewed but appears to be within reason.

“When we conduct these investigations, we gather as much information and as many facts as possible,” stated Chief Sargent. “Our members of the Bureau of Professional Standards then review the circumstances, level and the degree to which force was used. The initial review indicates that the use of force falls within the parameters of policy and training standards under the circumstances. A full investigation is being conducted.”

The two were scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)