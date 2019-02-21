Police: Brothers arrested on child rape charges

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers from Massachusetts were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with the rape of a child in 2014, state police said.

Marlborough police officers investigating the alleged rape of a juvenile girl recently obtained warrants for Dennis O. Orellana, 34, of Westborough, and Hilin Orellana, 26, of Marlborough, according to state police.

Based on information developed by the state police department’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and with the assistance of local officers and members of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Department, both men were arrested without incident during pre-dawn raids at two different addresses.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available.

