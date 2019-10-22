Police: Brothers secretly recorded people in their homes

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Twin brothers from Rhode Island police say have been secretly recording people in their homes are facing charges.

North Smithfield police say they found 20-year-old Mikhail Randall walking out of a wooded area with a camera in his hand on Friday. Randall reportedly told the officers he was looking to record people who were undressed or engaged in sexual activity.

Police say they searched his camera and found several videos and photographs of people in their homes.

Police seized digital storage devices from Randall’s home, and say his 20-year-old brother, Danil Randall, had also recorded unsuspecting people.

Mikhail Randall is charged with disorderly conduct and video voyeurism.

Danil Randall is charged with disorderly conduct.

Both appeared in court Monday. No defense attorneys were listed in court records.

