Police: Bullet grazes 16-year-old girl’s head in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Woonsocket say a bullet grazed the back of a 16-year-old girl’s head and three men have been arrested.

The Providence Journal reports police went to Morin Heights Boulevard late Monday for a report of a girl bleeding from a gunshot wound. She was treated at a local medical center.

Police say Woonsocket residents 18-year-old Luis Vargas, 20-year-old Gerson Rivera and 21-year-old Angel Bermudez face assault, weapons and conspiracy charges.

They were each referred to the public defender’s office Tuesday and didn’t enter a plea.

Police say the men went to the house to confront a juvenile and got into an argument with several other people outside of the house. Police say Vargas fired at the group and a bullet grazed the girl’s head.

