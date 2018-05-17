Police: Bullets fired into Manchester, N.H. apartment nearly hit mom, child

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Police in New Hampshire are searching for a gunman who fired several bullets into an apartment in Manchester early Thursday morning, nearly hitting a mother and her 12-year-old son as they slept.

Officers responded at around 12:30 a.m. to a home on Central Street and found several bullet holes on the first floor of a three-family home. The two residents told police that they woke to the sound of gunfire and found several holes scattered around their apartment.

One bullet ricocheted off the boy’s bedpost. His bedroom window was left riddled with bullet holes. Remarkably, no injuries were reported.

“This is crazy. I don’t know what to say. I’m speechless right now. Somebody could have died,” the boy’s older brother told 7News.

A search of the area yielded many spent shell casings, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

