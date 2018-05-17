Police: Bullets fired into NH apartment nearly hit mom, child

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a gunman who fired several bullets into an apartment in Manchester early Thursday morning, nearly hitting a mother and her 12-year-old child as they slept, officials said.

Officers responding around 12:30 a.m. to a home on Central Street found several bullet holes on the first floor of a three-family home. The two residents told police that they woke to the sound of gunfire and found several holes scattered around their apartment.

A search of the area yielded many spent shell casings, police said.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

