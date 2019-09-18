Police: Burglar broke into woman’s home, watched her as she slept

(WHDH) — A home intruder was arrested after a woman woke up in the middle of the night to find the burglar staring directly at her, officials said.

KUTV reports Tyra Jones, 27, of Moab, Utah, is facing burglary and criminal mischief charges in connection with a house break-in that took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim told police that she was stunned when she opened her eyes and saw Jones’ eyes fixated on her, according to the news outlet.

The victim then left her bedroom to check on her son.

Jones was allegedly rifling through items in her closet with a flashlight in hand when the woman and her son returned to the room.

After Jones was taken into custody, she reportedly told police that she was let into the home by someone who doesn’t live there.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)