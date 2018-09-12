Police: Burglar caught with pillowcase of stolen items after Fairhaven break-in

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man accused of breaking into a house in Fairhaven Tuesday afternoon was caught walking down the street with a pillowcase filled with stolen items, according to police.

Officers responding to a reported break-in about 3 p.m. were informed that a Sycamore Street resident was watching a man he didn’t know walk around his house on a home surveillance system, according to Fairhaven police Lt. Kevin Kobza.

When they arrived at the house, police say they spotted John Dangora, 35, walking toward New Bedford on nearby Howland Road with a pillowcase over his shoulder with several items inside. A search of the pillowcase revealed several items belonging to the homeowner.

Dangora was arrested on charges of breaking and entering during the daytime to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and vandalism.

An investigation revealed Dangora gained access to the house by pushing an air conditioning unit through a window, police said.

He was arraigned Wednesday in New Bedford District Court.

