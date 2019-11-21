NASHVILLE (WHDH) — A burglar trying to evade police was arrested after falling through the ceiling of a Nashville home on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

A camera system alerted the homeowner to the suspicious man, later identified as Justin Mangrum, rummaging through his house around 3:45 p.m., according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He alerted officers who encountered Mangrum when he reportedly fell through the home’s ceiling, which separates the attic and kitchen.

Mangrum allegedly tried stealing the homeowner’s electronics and jewelry.

Mangrum was transported to a local hospital and police say he will face an aggravated burglary charge.

Justin Mangrum will be charged with aggravated burglary when he gets out of General Hospital. The homeowner's electronics & jewelry that Mangrum had gathered never left the house. pic.twitter.com/VQh7aubdrq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 20, 2019

Burglar Justin Mangrum's flight up to the attic of a Took Rd home to hide from police didn't turn out so well. He fell thru the ceiling to the kitchen floor @ 3:45 as MNPD surrounded the house. The owner, at work downtown, called police after being alerted by his camera system. pic.twitter.com/CD4JxypQ5O — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 20, 2019

