CANTON, GA (WHDH) — Surveillance video captured two burglars crawling their way through a Publix supermarket.

Police said they broke into a vacant business next to the store and then cut a whole in the wall to get through.

Investigators added that they left a bag full of drugs behind when an employee caught them once she arrived to work.

