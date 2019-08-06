Police: Burglary suspect caught with wheel at NH car dealership

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Bedford, New Hampshire man was arrested Friday morning after police say he was caught with a wheel taken off of a car at a Volkswagen dealership.

Merrimack police responded to a call from Autofair Volkswagen of Nashua just before 3 a.m. on Friday about a man on the property going through the vehicles.

The man, later identified as Randall Francis, was found in the rear parking lot with a wheel.

Francis was placed in custody and faces charges of theft by unauthorized taking and criminal trespassing.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

