Police: Burglary suspect restrained, assaulted NH homeowner

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he broke into a home in New Hampshire early Saturday morning and assaulted a person who lived there.

Stefan Baringer, 37, of Nashua, has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the city around 12:30 a.m. learned Baringer had allegedly forced his way into the residence before restraining and assaulting the homeowner.

Police say Baringer also “damaged an abundance” of items in the home during the incident.

Baringer has since been released on bail. He will be called to court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

