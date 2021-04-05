Police: Burglary suspect stole prescription medication from NH home

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he broke into a home in New Hampshire earlier this year and stole prescription medication.

Daniel Adams, 30, of Nashua, was arrested Friday night on a warrant for burglary stemming from a break-in and theft at a home in the city on Jan. 21, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Police say investigators later determined that Adams knew the victims, who he allegedly targeted for the prescription medication.

There were no additional details available.

It’s not clear when Adams will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)