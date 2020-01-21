MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A burglary suspect was taken into custody after slipping during a brief foot pursuit in Manchester, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to an alarm going off at the Wadleigh Starr & Peters building around 2:50 a.m. saw a man, later identified as Glen Peace, 49, walking along the east side of the structure while holding items close to his body, according to Manchester police.

The officers yelled at the Manchester man to stop but he allegedly ran and dropped multiple items that were later confirmed to have come from the building.

Peace then slipped and fell before engaging in a short struggle with the officers, police said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with burglary, resisting arrest and falsifying evidence.

Peace also had a warrant issued in December 2019 out of Hillsborough Superior Court for failing to appear on a burglary charge.

He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

