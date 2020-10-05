SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Two burglary suspects allegedly assaulted a man, restrained him with duct tape, stole from his home and then tried to kidnap him in Somersworth, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Ringer Drive learned that two men had forced their way into a residence after the victim opened the door before striking the victim with their fists, feet and a piece of wood, according to Somersworth police.

The suspects also allegedly restrained the victim with duct tape before stealing cash and other items in the house.

They tried to drag the victim into a vehicle but were unsuccessful, police said.

The victim was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries to his head, face and rib areas.

An investigation revealed that the victim and suspects were known to each other, according to police.

Patrick McGuire, 52, of Epping, was arrested around 1 a.m. Friday in connection with the assault and robbery, while Zackery Fisher, 41, also of Epping, was arrested roughly five hours later.

They were arraigned Friday in Strafford County Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault, burglary, criminal threatening, attempted kidnapping, and robbery.

They are being held at Strafford County Jail pending a future court hearing.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Somersworth police at 603-692-3131, Somersworth Crimeline at 603-692-9111, or the anonymous tip line via Somersworth.com.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)