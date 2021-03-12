Police bust motorist who was driving while sitting in foldable lawn chair

(WHDH) — When police recently stopped a truck for an equipment violation, they found the driver seated in a foldable lawn chair.

A trooper in Wisconsin approached the truck and noticed that the vehicle was not equipped with seats, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The driver was said to be sitting in a black folding chair with cup holders on each arm. There was also a pile of snow on the floor of the vehicle.

Police cited the driver for violating state law, which requires all vehicles to have designated seats.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)