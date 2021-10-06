(WHDH) — Police last week nabbed a motorist who owed $58,000 in unpaid tolls and resulting fees, authorities said.

The motorist, who New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority referred to as a “top toll violator,” was charged with driving with a suspended registration.

Authorities say the motorist’s vehicle was impounded following a traffic stop on the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge.

The MTA had mailed the violator nearly 400 notifications detailing outstanding tolls and fees due, noting that enforcement action would be taken.

“Our law enforcement personnel are trained to look for motorists who have repeatedly failed to pay their tolls, and are equipped with specialized license plate readers that can instantly identify those motorists,” said Daniel F. DeCrescenzo Jr., President of MTA Bridges and Tunnels. “Drivers who have failed to pay their toll bills are subject to being pulled over and having their car impounded. I commend our officers for their vigilance in making this stop.”

Since the MTA transitioned to open-road tolling in 2017, more than 5,000 vehicles belonging to motorists who had repeatedly failed to pay their tolls have been impounded.

