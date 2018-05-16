Police: Buzzards Bay man arrested in Yarmouth after fight over drugs

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Buzzards Bay man is facing an assault and battery charge after he was arrested during a dispute over drugs at a hotel in Yarmouth, police said.

Frank J. Fagone, 34, was arrested about 10:12 a.m. Tuesday by Yarmouth police officers responding to the Econolodge on Route 28 for a report of a violent disturbance.

An investigation revealed that the initial call was the result of people arguing over continued drug use and the discovery of sandwich bags, rubbery clothes, and a cutting agent on one of the hotel’s beds, according to police. Fagone was arrested and charged with assault and battery stemming from an alleged fight in the hotel room.

Police say Fagone has 68 prior arrests on his criminal record in Massachusetts.

