Police: Bystander helps nab shoplifting suspect in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A bystander helped police Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire subdue a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart and then fled police, officials say.

Officers responding to Walmart on Gold Street for a theft in progress about 3:25 p.m. attempted to detain the suspect, Jeff Martel, 42, but he fled the scene, fought with an officer, and had to be secured to a fence before his arrest, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Manchester Police Department.

After Martel allegedly fled Walmart, an officer was able to catch up to him and take him to the ground where he continued to struggle, police say.

At one point during the struggle, police say Martel ingested several pills he would later admit were Klonopin.

Martel then tried striking the officer before the officer attempted to deploy his Taser, but Martel knocked the Taser out of the officers hand, according to police.

A bystander then arrived and was able to secure Martel to a fence until other officers arrived and placed Martel under arrest.

Martel was charged with unarmed robbery, resisting arrest, possession of controlled drug, and falsifying physical evidence.

