Police officers and bystanders rescued an 8-month-old girl who was trapped underneath a car outside New York City.

The baby and her mom were crossing a street Friday morning when a driver hit a parked car and slammed into them before crashing into a barbershop.

Police body cameras show them lifting the car off of her to get her free.

The baby and her mother were both rushed to the hospital.

Police say they are both expected to survive.

The driver was said to be operating under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.

