SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A California man led troopers on a car pursuit on Interstate 93 northbound in Salem, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

State police responding to a report of a vehicle traveling in a reckless manner around 12:30 a.m. observed the suspect car exceeding 100 mph without its headlights on, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver allegedly failed to stop for a trooper and continued traveling north on the highway.

Additional troopers deployed stop sticks, which ultimately stopped the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Steven Leung, of Redwood City, California, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, and reckless driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact trooper Kyle Foster at Kyle.Foster@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-3481.

