Police: Cab driver shot, killed man during violent robbery attempt in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a cab driver shot and killed a 24-year-old passenger he says tried to rob him at knifepoint with another man early Friday morning, officials said

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 20 Bentley St. about 1:12 a.m. found Christopher Dunton, of New Bedford, lying in the road next to a Yellow Cab with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a spokeswoman for Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

Dunton was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation by New Bedford Police suggests the cab driver, who had a legal license to carry and whose name has not been released, picked up Dunton and another man at an address on Cottage Street and was driving them to another location when they tried to rob him by placing him in a choke hold and showing him a knife.

The driver said he managed to escape the cab and shoot Dunton multiple times.

New Bedford police are currently searching for the second assailant who fled the scene.

New Bedford police and troopers assigned to Quinn’s Office are investigating the cab driver’s use of force.

Update on overnight fatal New Bedford shooting. pic.twitter.com/b5jZi5I0GU — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) August 10, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)