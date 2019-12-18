Police: Cable worker stabbed 83-year-old woman to death in her home

(WHDH) — A cable worker is facing a capital murder charge after police say he brutally stabbed an 83-year-old woman to death last week in her own home.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious person inside a home in Irving, Texas, on Dec. 12 found Betty Thomas dead from multiple stab wounds, according to the Irving Police Department.

Roy James Holden Jr., 43, was tracked down a day later in Mesquite and arrested in connection with Thomas’ death, Public Information Officer Robert Reeves announced on Facebook.

“Investigators have been working tirelessly…to piece together what had occurred,” Reeves said. “We do know that the suspect works for a utility service provider and that is how he knew Mrs. Thomas.”

Holden Jr. was working for Spectrum at the time of Thomas’ death, according to WFAA-TV.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim and her family and friends,” the telecommunications company said in a statement obtained by the news outlet.

Thomas was transported to the Irving Police Department, where he is currently being held, Reeves said.

The motive for the murder remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

