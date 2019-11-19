WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police are calling the disappearance of a Connecticut bar owner “suspicious,” and want to question her boyfriend after his car was found at a New Jersey airport.

Waterbury police Chief Fernando Spagnolo on Monday said “things right now are grim” in the search for 26-year-old Janet Avalo-Alvarez.

Avalo-Alvarez was last seen Nov. 12 at La Guacara Taina, the Waterbury bar she co-owns with her boyfriend, Alfredo Esmerli Peguero-Gomez.

Police went to the home the couple shared the next day, and he said he didn’t know where she had gone.

Police say Peguero-Gomez left the home at about 1 a.m. Nov. 14. His car was found in short-term parking at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Spagnolo says Peguero-Gomez has family in the Dominican Republic, but it’s unclear if he flew there.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)