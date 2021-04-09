Police call for caution after car almost strikes youth in Hingham crosswalk

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are telling drivers to take caution on the roads after a motorist almost struck a youth in a crosswalk in Hingham last month.

An officer driving along High Street stopped at a crosswalk to let the boy ride his scooter across the road, but his dashboard camera caught a car drive right through the crosswalk, coming within inches of striking the boy.

The officer ticketed the driver for failing to yield, and police said the driver’s view of the boy may have been obstructed by a utility pole. Police said they would work with town officials to deal with the pole but called on drivers to slow down.

Last year, a driver struck a 9-year-old boy rollerblading on High Street and the boy was medflighted to the hospital.

