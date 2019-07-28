Police call off search for pickup truck believed to be involved in Charlestown hit-and-run

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department canceled the community alert seeking the public’s help in identifying the pickup truck believed to be involved in a deadly hit and run crash on Sunday.

Police began a search for a Ford pickup with plywood fencing on the truck bed on Friday.

There was a heavy police presence in Everett Saturday as investigators inspected a pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle.

Police did not confirm if the truck was the exact truck they were looking for.

The crash occurred Thursday night in Charlestown near the Everett line and the victim died at the scene.

The identity of the victim killed in the accident has not been released.

Boston police say the investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Investigation Update: The Boston Police Department is Cancelling the Community Alert Seeking to Identify a Motor Vehicle Relating to an Ongoing Fatal Hit and Run Investigation in Charlestown https://t.co/kSICCNRBju pic.twitter.com/kF6Q2KQj0Z — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 28, 2019

