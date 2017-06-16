Police called after humongous pig goes on the run in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, MA (WHDH) - A humongous pig has been captured after running loose through a Massachusetts neighborhood.

Police in Georgetown say Officer Henry Olshefsky responded to a report of a loose pig in a yard on Birch Tree Drive, but when he arrived, it was nowhere to be found.

Olshefsky canvassed the area and spotted “something large” in a driveway on Long Hill Road. Olshefsky described the pig as the same size as a motorcycle.

The pig, which Georgetown police estimate to be around 1,000 pounds, appeared friendly and was hanging out by a Frisbee.

Police say Olshefsky walked the pig down the road into Rowley, where it took off running back to a farm where it had escaped from.

“When I first got this call I thought I was going to be dealing with a small pig, but after seeing him, I realized I was dealing with a giant animal,” Olshefsky said.

The pig, named Bruno, was returned to his pen. Owner Frank Martino said Bruno may have gotten smart and learned how to pick the lock on the gate.

