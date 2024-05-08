MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a Malden school Tuesday morning after a 14-year-old showed up dressed as a plague doctor, worrying community members, officials said.

The teenager stood on the sidewalk in front of the Forestdale School on Sylvan Street after walking through the neighborhood, prompting school authorities to call Malden police as the situation was “both bizarre and unsettling,” the school said in a statement.

When officers arrived at the school, the teenager removed their mask and told police their name, Malden police said. The teenager did not have any weapons and police determined there was no immediate threat to student or staff safety.

Police accompanied the teenager back to their legal guardian and “directed the juvenile towards the appropriate support resources,” according to police. School authorities also requested the teenager be issued a no trespass order, in an “abundance of caution.”

Parents expressed their concerns regarding the costumed teenager.

“As a parent, if you see someone like that, everything comes to mind — around the country, all the kids, you know, stuff’s been happening to kids. So, you’re very concerned,” parent Ezra Stevens said.

