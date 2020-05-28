Police called to Beverly beach to break up large crowd

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Many people rushed to the beach in Beverly on Wednesday as temperatures rose near 90 degrees, prompting police to respond to break up a crowd.

Mayor Michael Cahill told 7NEWS a group of high schoolers were gathered on a narrow stretch of Rice Beach and were not observing social distancing guidelines.

Officers were called in to break up the large crowd. They told everyone to go on their way after educating them on the dangers involved in their actions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been and continue to work to determine how best to protect our community while providing access to our public beaches, all of which are very limited in size,” Cahill said in a statement. “Hopefully, we will land on a good strategy – we all want to enjoy the good weather. We want our teens to be able to go to the beach, but they need to do so safely, given the threat the novel coronavirus-19 continues to pose.”

Resident Jack Dean is urging people to follow the rules so as not to ruin everyone’s newfound freedom.

“It was really crowded here earlier,” he said. “There’s a beach over there and a beach over here, plenty of room for everybody.”

Later in the afternoon at the beach at Lynch Park in Beverly, families found plenty of space to splash in the water and lounge along the shore.

“It’s nice things are starting to get back to normal,” beachgoer Kristi Turgen said.

Signs are posted at the entrance to the park, reminding everyone to maintain 6 feet of distance. There are also signs directing people which direction to walk.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)