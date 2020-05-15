Police called to break up birthday party thrown by Malden City Council president

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) – Police were called to a parking lot in Malden Wednesday to break up a birthday party held by the community’s City Council president.

Jadeane Sica-Bernbaum took to Facebook Friday to apologize after she threw her daughter a large 21st birthday party in the parking lot of Townline Luxury Lanes — a direct violation of Gov. Charlie Baker’s order banning gathering of 10 or more people.

“Certainly it wasn’t my intent to send a bad message. I take this pandemic seriously and like all of you can’t wait for us to be past it. But first and foremost, I’m a mother. A mother who is trying her best to find the right balance during a difficult time. If I got it wrong, I’ll own it,” Sica-Bernbaum wrote in her post.

Fifty people and a DJ gathered in the parking lot of the bowling alley for the occasion and due to its location on a busy stretch of Route 99, police say drivers called 911 to report the celebration.

“During the COVID-19 situation, Malden Police officers have exercised great wisdom, common sense and compassion in their responses. The officers’ response to this matter reflected those goals and objectives,” the city’s police chief told 7NEWS.

No one was charged, ticketed or fined.

Instead, police said that they took the opportunity to explain social distancing guidelines to the group and asked them all to go their separate ways.

“Jadeane Sica, the mother, is going to keep trying to be the best mother she can be and do so respecting the role we all play in beating down this awful virus. Jadeane Sica the city councilor apologizes,” Sica-Bernbaum told her friends, family, and constituents.

