LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were called twice to the state’s newest short-term shelter in Lexington over the weekend for a “disturbance,” officials confirmed.

Massachusetts State Police and Lexington police were called to the National Guard Armory on Bedford Street Friday night, hours after the facility opened to address the migrant housing crisis, according to a spokesperson for the town. On Saturday, police returned for another disturbance call before several families voluntarily agreed to be relocated to another shelter.

“I definitely empathize with the immigrants, but as a resident, I am a bit concerned about law and order,” said Vikas Goea, who lives nearby.

No one was arrested and town officials declined 7News’ request for an on-camera interview Monday.

Town Manager James Malloy released a statement that reads, in part, “the town of Lexington is proud to support local and regional efforts to ensure individuals and families have access to food, clothing, and shelter, no matter where they come from or how they arrive here.”

The statement goes on to say the town will “gladly follow the state’s lead in taking action to help those in need.”

According to the Town of Lexington, the shelter is operated entirely by the state of Massachusetts and is currently serving as a short-term overflow site for families on a waitlist for the emergency assistance family program.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)