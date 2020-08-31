CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing charges after state police say he drove nearly 120 mph on Interstate 93 northbound in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Monday morning.

The state police’s Special Enforcement Unit was monitoring traffic from an aircraft around 7:15 a.m. when they observed a 2005 Honda Accord traveling at 118 mph in a posted 65 mph speed zone, according to state police.

Troopers on the ground stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Altamar Johnson, 21.

He is set to appear in 10th Circuit Hooksett District Court on Nov. 5 to face charges of reckless operation and operating after suspension.

