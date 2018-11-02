Police: Cambridge man suspected in hate crime attack choked woman while making anti-Semitic statements

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing hate crime charges after police say he violently attacked a random woman in broad daylight Thursday while hurling a slew of anti-Semitic statements.

Officers responding to the area of Inman and Harvard streets for a report of an assault in progress around 10:30 a.m. learned the suspect, later identified as 62-year-old Jarrett Harris, had attacked a 66-year-old woman without any provocation, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Harris allegedly pushed the victim against a wall and placed his fist against her throat during the attack.

The victim attempted to walk away from Harris but police said he continued to follow and harass her.

“I just wanted that (expletive) off my property,” Harris told responding officers, according to a police report. “She is a (expletive) Jewish (expletive).”

The victim denied medical attention.

Harris was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 and assault and battery to intimidate (hate crime).

No additional details were immediately available.

