Police: Camera hidden in stroller catches scofflaws

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Police in a Rhode Island town had a surprise for motorists who ignore rules requiring them to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.

WPRI-TV reports that officers in Portsmouth conducted a sting operation to catch drivers in the act.

An undercover police officer with a baby stroller made several attempts to cross a busy street in a crosswalk. But the stroller actually carried a hidden camera instead of a baby.

The camera recorded a number of vehicles zipping through the crosswalk without stopping to allow the pedestrian to cross.

Police said they issued nine tickets in a span of a few hours.

State transportation officials say they plan to eventually install flashing pedestrian lights at the crosswalk to further deter scofflaws.

