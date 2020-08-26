Police: Canton couple arrested after more than 30 shots fired from SUV in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Canton couple is facing a slew of criminal charges after more than 30 shots were fired from an SUV that drove up on a sidewalk in Boston in an attempt to evade police on Tuesday night, officials said.

Lakkema Rochelle, 29, has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, failure to stop for police and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.

Lorenzo Myers, 33, is facing charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without FID card, and possession of a large capacity firearm.

Officers on patrol in the area of Washington Street in Roxbury around 9:15 p.m. heard what they believed to be multiple gunshots coming from the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and spotted a dark colored SUV traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

A gunshot detection system that was immediately activated is said to have registered 10 rounds on Mayfair Street, one round on Dale Street, and 21 rounds on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

After the officers activated their emergency lights, Rochelle allegedly drove partially on a sidewalk in order to avoid colliding with another vehicle in the area of Oakland Street. Rochelle then reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign on Valentine Street before turning onto Marcella Street, where the SUV was met by other responding officers.

Rochelle and Myers were removed from the SUV and taken into custody.

A subsequent search of the neighborhood yielded a 9mm that was discarded in the grass on Thornton Street, as well as a 31-round extended magazine, police said.