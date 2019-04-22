Police: Canton shoplifting suspect pepper-sprayed loss prevention officer

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are turning to the public for help identifying two shoplifting suspects, one of whom allegedly pepper-sprayed a loss prevention officer.

Investigators released a surveillance image Monday of two suspects accused of stealing from a Marshalls in Canton on Saturday.

The woman in the image allegedly pepper-sprayed a loss prevention officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 781-828-1212.

Detectives seeking to ID pictured male & female for shoplifting/assault at Marshalls on 4/6/19. Female pepper sprayed Marshalls loss prevention officer. If you have any info contact CPD at (781) 828-1212 or drop an anonymous tip @ https://t.co/kqyFqr37gh pic.twitter.com/Wn5JOLd6eU — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) April 22, 2019

