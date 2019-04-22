Police: Canton shoplifting suspect pepper-sprayed loss prevention officer

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are turning to the public for help identifying two shoplifting suspects, one of whom allegedly pepper-sprayed a loss prevention officer.
Investigators released a surveillance image Monday of two suspects accused of stealing from a Marshalls in Canton on Saturday.
The woman in the image allegedly pepper-sprayed a loss prevention officer.
Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 781-828-1212.
