Police: Canton shoplifting suspect pepper-sprayed loss prevention officer

Courtesy Canton Police Department.

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are turning to the public for help identifying two shoplifting suspects, one of whom allegedly pepper-sprayed a loss prevention officer.

Investigators released a surveillance image Monday of two suspects accused of stealing from a Marshalls in Canton on Saturday.

The woman in the image allegedly pepper-sprayed a loss prevention officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 781-828-1212.

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending