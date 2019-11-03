Police: Canton woman killed in rollover crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover that killed a Canton woman on Interstate 291 in Springfield Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-291 by Exit 3 at 7:15 p.m. found a 2012 Ford Escape that had left the right side of the highway, rolled over and ejected the driver, police said.

The driver, identified as Laura J. Ryan, 37, was taken to Bay State Medical and pronounced dead of injuries in the crash, police said.

The crash is still under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

