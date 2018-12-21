BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Centerville man is facing his seventh drunken driving charge after nearly hitting a Barnstable police cruiser Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officer Dan Ruth was passing through the intersection of Route 28 and Phinney’s Lane when 62-year-old Edward Flanagan narrowly missed crashing into his cruiser with his black 2008 Nissan Sentra, according to police.

Ruth pulled Flanagan over for failing to yield the right-of-way and allegedly noticed that he appeared intoxicated.

Flanagan was placed under arrest following verbal field sobriety tests.

A search of his car reportedly led to the discovery of two open containers of alcohol under the driver’s seat.

A further investigation revealed that Flanagan had previously been arrested for operating under the influence four times in Florida and two other times in Massachusetts, police said.

Flanagan was charged with operating under the influence of liquor – seventh offense, operating with a revoked license, failure to yield at an intersection, operating to endanger and operating with an open container.

