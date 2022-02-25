FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man was arrested after police say he accidentally shot a woman in the chest late Thursday night.

William Niemeyer, 58, of Falmouth, is facing charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possessing a large capacity firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm at a home on Shore Street around 10:40 p.m. found a 54-year-old Middleboro woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest, police said.

The woman was taken to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Niemeyer was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

