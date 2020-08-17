Police: Cape Cod man held as dangerous after firing stolen gun off Hyannis hotel balcony

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Am 18-year-old Dennis man was arrested Friday afternoon after firing a stolen handgun several times off a Hyannis hotel balcony, police said.

Officers responding to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun attempting to gain access to one of the hotel rooms found Keethain Joseph outside the room, according to a release issued by the department.

While officers were attempting to take him into custody, Joseph allegedly made to grab a firearm from his waistband but was unable to do so.

Officers recovered that firearm and said the serial number had been filed off and Joseph did not possess a license to carry.

An on scene investigation uncovered ammunition and a spent shell casing in the room where Joseph allegedly fired the gun. Several shell casings were also found on his person.

He was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday on various firearms charges and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

