Police: Cape men crash stolen truck, flee on kayaks, steal SUV

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Falmouth men are facing multiple charges after police say they wrecked a stolen pickup truck in Dennis fled from officers on kayaks, then stole an SUV before being apprehended by a state trooper.

Officers responding around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to Porter Lane for a report of a motor vehicle crash found a truck stolen out of Falmouth that had struck a fence and traveled across a gravel driveway into a pair of trees.

As officers searched for the suspects, they received a report that two men had stolen kayaks from a home on Wisteria Lane and were paddling across Kelley’s Pond, according to police. A short time later, a homeowner on Seagull Lane told police that his Honda Pilot had just been stolen.

A trooper patrolling Route 6 westbound stopped the SUV and arrested Devon Pelrine, 21, and Devin Cunningham, 22.

Both men were charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of property damage, among other offenses.

They were held at the Barnstable County House of Corrections pending an arraignment Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)