APEX, N.C. (WHDH) — A police captain in North Carolina played games with a scam caller posing as a detective as he tried to get her personal information.

Capt. Ann Stephens, of the Apex Police Department, stayed on the phone for roughly 12 minutes as the caller asked her various questions before telling her she would be arrested for not cooperating.

“A sheriff’s deputy is going to come arrest me?” she asked. “For what?”

“Some serious allegations,” the caller replied.

Stephens played along with the scammer before catching him in a lie.

He subsequently hung up on her.

Stephens used this phone call as a warning to the public not to give out personal information to suspicious callers.

