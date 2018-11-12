Police capture homeless man allegedly seen walking with rifle near Walmart in NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Rochester, New Hampshire have captured an “armed and wanted” man who they say was seen wandering in a Walmart parking lot with a rifle Sunday evening.

Officers surrounded 27-year-old Christopher Thomas Monday morning in the woods near the Walmart located at 116 Farmington Rd. after he fired shots at officers overnight, police said.

He was later taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m.

Officials evacuated Walmart, along with surrounding businesses just before 5 p.m. Sunday after Christopher Thomas was allegedly seen in the rear parking lot with a rifle before disappearing in the woods.

“When officers arrived up there, he fled into the woods,” Capt. John Thomas said. “We are familiar with who he is from prior dealings with him.”

Christopher Thomas is known to police and has three warrants out for criminal threatening and four warrants for theft, authorities said.

Rochester police officers, Seacoast CERT SWAT team and Stafford County SWAT team searched the Route 11 area overnight for Christopher Thomas, who is described as a white, homeless male with a beard, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

“He has a history of stealing from Walmart, so if he went in there with a high-powered rifle, that’s concerning,” Capt. John Thomas said Sunday night. “That’s why we wanted to evacuate.”

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

Businesses remained closed during the morning and the public was asked to avoid the area along Ten Rod Road.

