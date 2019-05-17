Police capture Minneapolis murder suspect in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men, one of whom was wanted on an active warrant out of Minneapolis for murder, were arrested Thursday in South Boston, officials said.

Detectives investigating a report that a suspect wanted for murder in Minneapolis was possibly driving a trucking rig in the city stopped three men in the area of Cypher Street and West Service Road around 11 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The truck driver was released from the scene but police say two passengers in the rig, Farhan Ibrahim, 20, of Minneapolis, and Ahmed Rashed Ahmed, 26, of Boston, were taken into custody on felony warrants out of Minnesota.

Ibrahim was wanted on an active warrant for murder. Ahmed was wanted on an active warrant for felony assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in substantial bodily injury.

Both men were expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on fugitive from justice charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

