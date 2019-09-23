Police: Car break-in suspect swung crowbar at Boston firefighter’s head

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 44-year-old man swung a crowbar at a Boston firefighter’s head after he was caught trying to break into a car parked outside of a firehouse on Boylston Street on Sunday morning, officials said.

Fernando Arroyo is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges including malicious damage to a motor vehicle, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and stealing motor vehicle parts.

Officers responding to a call for a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in the area of Edgerly Road and Stoneholm Street around 8 a.m. spoke with an off-duty firefighter who said he had just chased after a crowbar-wielding man, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim told police that he walked out of the firehouse and found Arroyo, with a crowbar in hand, trying to break into his vehicle.

Arroyo allegedly fled the area, prompting two other firefighters to give chase.

During the pursuit, police say Arroyo stopped and swung the crowbar at one of the firefighters, just barely missing his head.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

